Simone Veil School Complex and Dojo / Badia Berger Architectes

Text description provided by the architects. Facing the main square of the neighborhood, the school complex presents itself as the landmark of a new centrality. Its strategic position makes this facility a real urban and architectural challenge for the city and its future development. The volumes create a landscape of roofs and vertical elements reminiscent of a village. This universe stands out from the surrounding residential buildings and highlights the programmatic richness of the facility, making it a unique architectural event.