Simone Veil School Complex and Dojo / Badia Berger Architectes

•
Bondoufle, France
-
Architects: Badia Berger Architectes
- Area: 3259 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:11h45 - Florent Michel
-
Manufacturers: Wienerberger, Eole, NedZink, Silverwood Stone, Sotexpro
- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools
- Design Team: Badia Berger Architectes
- Technical Engineer: BETEM
- Construction Economist: VPEAS
- Landscape Architect: Era Paysagistes
- School Kitchen Design: Cabinet C. Mathieu Associés
- City: Bondoufle
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Facing the main square of the neighborhood, the school complex presents itself as the landmark of a new centrality. Its strategic position makes this facility a real urban and architectural challenge for the city and its future development. The volumes create a landscape of roofs and vertical elements reminiscent of a village. This universe stands out from the surrounding residential buildings and highlights the programmatic richness of the facility, making it a unique architectural event.