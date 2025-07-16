Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Athita Pool Villa and Spa / Studio Miti

Athita Pool Villa and Spa / Studio Miti

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Spa
Mueang Chiang Rai, Thailand
  • Architects: Studio Miti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1371
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Spaceshift Studio
  • Lead Architects: Studio Miti
  • Category: Spa
  • Lead Team: Padirmkiat Sukkan
  • Design Team: Thanwa Chantarasena, Thanai Mahakaew Miss Suchanat Konggamnert
  • Interior Design: Praphavaree Khongchum
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Phitsanu Bumroong
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Wutthikrai Srisukho
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Siriluk Konkaew
  • City: Mueang Chiang Rai
  • Country: Thailand
Athita Pool Villa and Spa / Studio Miti - Image 2 of 35
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled on the banks of the Mekong River, the community of Chiang Saen is steeped in centuries of riches. This profound heritage forms of Athita pool villa and spa. (Extended phase from Athita, the hidden court, Chiang Saen boutique hotel)

Studio Miti
WoodBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSpaThailand

Cite: "Athita Pool Villa and Spa / Studio Miti" 16 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032145/athita-pool-villa-and-spa-studio-miti> ISSN 0719-8884

