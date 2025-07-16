Athita Pool Villa and Spa / Studio Miti

-
Architects: Studio Miti
- Area: 1371 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Spaceshift Studio
-
Lead Architects: Studio Miti
- Category: Spa
- Lead Team: Padirmkiat Sukkan
- Design Team: Thanwa Chantarasena, Thanai Mahakaew Miss Suchanat Konggamnert
- Interior Design: Praphavaree Khongchum
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Phitsanu Bumroong
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Wutthikrai Srisukho
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Siriluk Konkaew
- City: Mueang Chiang Rai
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled on the banks of the Mekong River, the community of Chiang Saen is steeped in centuries of riches. This profound heritage forms of Athita pool villa and spa. (Extended phase from Athita, the hidden court, Chiang Saen boutique hotel)