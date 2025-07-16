Athita Pool Villa and Spa / Studio Miti

+ 30

Spa • Mueang Chiang Rai, Thailand Architects: Studio Miti

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1371 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Spaceshift Studio

Lead Architects: Studio Miti

Category: Spa

Lead Team: Padirmkiat Sukkan

Design Team: Thanwa Chantarasena, Thanai Mahakaew Miss Suchanat Konggamnert

Interior Design: Praphavaree Khongchum

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Phitsanu Bumroong

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Wutthikrai Srisukho

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Siriluk Konkaew

City: Mueang Chiang Rai

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled on the banks of the Mekong River, the community of Chiang Saen is steeped in centuries of riches. This profound heritage forms of Athita pool villa and spa. (Extended phase from Athita, the hidden court, Chiang Saen boutique hotel)