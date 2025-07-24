Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
ISSN 0719-8884
Chill House / STEPS Architecture

Chill House / STEPS Architecture - Exterior PhotographyChill House / STEPS Architecture - Exterior PhotographyChill House / STEPS Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairChill House / STEPS Architecture - Exterior Photography, GardenChill House / STEPS Architecture - More Images+ 29

Houses
Beijing, China
Chill House / STEPS Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Ji Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Our project is located in Miyun District, Beijing. The owner intends to renovate the old house in suburban area as the space for family time in weekends. The old house is a typical one tier quadrangle courtyard with one principal building in the north and two wing buildings in the east and west. To accommodate needs for the whole family, we decide to keep the two wing buildings for secondary functions: kitchen, dining room and tea room while demolish and rebuild principle building with two floors for main functions: living room and four bedrooms. We want to create a house that allows people to sit down and chill at any spot, so that they could enjoy the view of courtyard, sky and mountains as time slowly flies, forgetting all the troubles of outside world and relaxing thoroughly.

STEPS Architecture
