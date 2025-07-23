Viva House / SAINZ arquitetura

-
Architects: SAINZ arquitetura
- Area: 6458 ft²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Edgard Cesar
-
Manufacturers: Cosentino, Bontempo, CMC, Carlos Motta, Castellato, Deca, Elettromec, GFS serralheria, Gardênia, Light Design, MARELLI, Mourão, Pasinato, Premoldados Brasil
-
Lead Architects: Eduardo Sáinz, Lilian Glayna Sainz
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of our architectural narrative lies Casa Viva, a residence that transcends mere construction to embody a profound dialogue between space and spirit. Initially conceived as a weekend retreat, this exceptional home has evolved into the primary sanctuary for a couple whose lives are steeped in gratitude and appreciation for their surroundings. Each corner of Casa Viva resonates with their essence, enriched by the architectural philosophy of Sainz Arquitetura, which seeks to harmonize austerity, light, materiality, and silence.