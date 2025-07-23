Viva House / SAINZ arquitetura

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: SAINZ arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6458 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Edgard Cesar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cosentino, Bontempo, CMC, Carlos Motta, Castellato, Deca, Elettromec, GFS serralheria, Gardênia, Light Design, MARELLI, Mourão, Pasinato, Premoldados Brasil
  • Lead Architects: Eduardo Sáinz, Lilian Glayna Sainz
  • Category: Houses
  • Contractor: Memoria engenharia
  • Landscape Design: Maria Cunha paisagismo
  • Light Design: Light Design
  • City: Brasília
  • Country: Brazil
© Edgard Cesar

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of our architectural narrative lies Casa Viva, a residence that transcends mere construction to embody a profound dialogue between space and spirit. Initially conceived as a weekend retreat, this exceptional home has evolved into the primary sanctuary for a couple whose lives are steeped in gratitude and appreciation for their surroundings. Each corner of Casa Viva resonates with their essence, enriched by the architectural philosophy of Sainz Arquitetura, which seeks to harmonize austerity, light, materiality, and silence.

SAINZ arquitetura
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

