Viva House / SAINZ arquitetura

Houses • Brasília, Brazil Architects: SAINZ arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6458 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Edgard Cesar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Cosentino Bontempo , CMC , Carlos Motta , Castellato , Deca , Elettromec , GFS serralheria , Gardênia , Light Design , MARELLI , Mourão , Pasinato , Premoldados Brasil Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Eduardo Sáinz, Lilian Glayna Sainz

Category: Houses

Contractor: Memoria engenharia

Landscape Design: Maria Cunha paisagismo

Light Design: Light Design

City: Brasília

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of our architectural narrative lies Casa Viva, a residence that transcends mere construction to embody a profound dialogue between space and spirit. Initially conceived as a weekend retreat, this exceptional home has evolved into the primary sanctuary for a couple whose lives are steeped in gratitude and appreciation for their surroundings. Each corner of Casa Viva resonates with their essence, enriched by the architectural philosophy of Sainz Arquitetura, which seeks to harmonize austerity, light, materiality, and silence.