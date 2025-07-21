Cycling Between Terrils / Burolandschap

•
Dilsen-Stokkem, Belgium
-
Architects: Burolandschap
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Pieter Rabijns, Visit Limburg
-
- Category: Bridges, Sports Architecture
- Design Team: Burolandschap
- Agency: Tractebel
- City: Dilsen-Stokkem
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. Along the water of the terrils, where the past of the coal mines is still visible, a floating bicycle bridge unfolds, gliding elegantly across the pond between the terrils. 'Cycling between Terrils' symbolizes connecting nature and heritage with the future.