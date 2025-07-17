Earthen Architecture and Culture (Xi'an) Research Center / OnEarthStudio

•
Xi'An, China
-
Architects: OnEarthStudio
- Area: 465 m²
- Year: 2024
- Category: Offices Interiors
- Design Team: Wei Jiang, Qianqian Gu, Jingwei Zhang
- Engineering: Tiegang Zhou, Zengfei Liang
- Clients: OnEarthStudio
- City: Xi'An
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The original building features a steel frame structure with a rectangular plan, elongated north-south and shorter east-west. It is composed of two immediately adjacent volumes of differing heights: The lower southern volume is a single-story, forming a large, undivided space, while the taller northern volume spans two stories, incorporating a 9-meter-high double-height space at its junction with the lower volume.