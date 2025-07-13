Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Teummak Open Hut / one-aftr

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Pavilion
Hwaseong-si, South Korea
  • Architects: one-aftr
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jang Mi, Mihyun Son
Teummak Open Hut / one-aftr - Image 18 of 23
© Jang Mi

Text description provided by the architects. The hut (mak, 막) is one of humanity's earliest forms of shelter, a simple structure made of a roof and ground, often without walls, shaped by and responsive to the site's conditions. In contrast, contemporary architecture tends to disregard its environment, contributing to cities filled with dense and disconnected spaces. What we now need is a gap (teum, 틈) within our cities, where natural elements can once again be felt. Teummak, combining teum (gap) and mak (hut), proposes a new kind of openness in urban life.

Project gallery

About this office
one-aftr
Office

Material

Steel

Pavilion South Korea

Cite: "Teummak Open Hut / one-aftr" 13 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032022/teummak-open-hut-one-aftr> ISSN 0719-8884

