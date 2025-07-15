Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Lyco House / OYO

Lyco House / OYO

Save

Lyco House / OYO - Image 2 of 34Lyco House / OYO - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Stairs, Chair, BeamLyco House / OYO - Image 4 of 34Lyco House / OYO - Exterior PhotographyLyco House / OYO - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Adaptive Reuse, Sustainability
Pepingen, Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lyco House / OYO - Image 2 of 34
© ​Karen Van der Biest

Text description provided by the architects. OYO Architects, the architecture studio with offices in Ghent and Barcelona, led by Ferran Massip, Nigel Jooren, Eddy Soete, Veroniek Vanhaecke, and Lies Willaert, presents Lyco House. Located in the green countryside of Pepingen, less than 30 kilometres from Brussels, this project transforms an old barn into a contemporary and sustainable 312 m² home. The design stands out through a particular architectural intervention: a triangular cut in the original volume shapes an inner courtyard that floods the house with natural light, while generating a fluid transition to the outside.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OYO
Office

Materials

WoodGlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSustainabilityBelgium

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSustainabilityBelgium
Cite: "Lyco House / OYO" 15 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032017/lyco-house-oyo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags