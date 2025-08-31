Njoy Shop / Nastia Mirzoyan

•
Kyiv, Ukraine
-
Architects: Nastia Mirzoyan
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yevhenii Avramenko
-
Manufacturers: Mirzoyan, Serhii Drofa
- Category: Retail, Retail Interiors
- Lead Team: Nastia Mirzoyan
- Interior Designers: Nastia Mirzoyan, Olena Kruglova
- Early Spatial Concepts: Dmytro Petruk
- Technical Documentation And Custom Furniture Specifications: Andrii Koval
- City: Kyiv
- Country: Ukraine
Text description provided by the architects. Njoy is an educational space and a modern sex shop that combines intimate education with the exploration of closeness and embodiment.