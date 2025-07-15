Ankh House / TAU Arquitetos + Studio Zanskar

-
Architects: Studio Zanskar, TAU Arquitetos
- Area: 4897 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Lela Leme
-
Manufacturers: Celite, Deca, Futton Company, Mekal, Portobello
-
Lead Architects: Eduardo Kosovicz, Filipe Battazza, Raoni Mariano
- Category: Houses
- Project Team: Gabriela Rocha, Isadora Stefani, Talita Silva
- Construction Management And Execution: Luiz H. Evangelista da Silveira
- Structural Engineering: Cubo3 Engenharia
- Electrical Engineering: Douglas Mendes
- Hydraulic Engineering: Pedro Naldi
- Landscaping: Eduardo Kosovicz
- Stones: BragPedras
- Natural Pool: José Renato Meister
- Frames: QualityShow
- Automation: HTA Automação
- Wood Flooring: Art e Design
- Stone Countertops: Bruno Mármores
- Woodwork: Todeschini + NL Marcenaria
- Site Area: 26910 ft2
- City: Bragança Paulista
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. A Living House Inspired by the meaning of the Egyptian term per ankh, which can be translated as “house of life,” Casa Ankh aims to establish a coextension between body, environment, and everyday life. Located on a rural plot in the countryside of São Paulo, the house was conceived as a sensitive response to the surrounding natural context. Set on an extensive site with a pronounced slope, the residence engages in dialogue with the uneven topography and celebrates the mountainous landscape in the background, incorporating the presence of nature as a fundamental element of its architectural composition.