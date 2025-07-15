Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Ankh House / TAU Arquitetos + Studio Zanskar

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Bragança Paulista, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Zanskar, TAU Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4897 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lela Leme
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Celite, Deca, Futton Company, Mekal, Portobello
  • Lead Architects: Eduardo Kosovicz, Filipe Battazza, Raoni Mariano
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Team: Gabriela Rocha, Isadora Stefani, Talita Silva
  • Construction Management And Execution: Luiz H. Evangelista da Silveira
  • Structural Engineering: Cubo3 Engenharia
  • Electrical Engineering: Douglas Mendes
  • Hydraulic Engineering: Pedro Naldi
  • Landscaping: Eduardo Kosovicz
  • Stones: BragPedras
  • Natural Pool: José Renato Meister
  • Frames: QualityShow
  • Automation: HTA Automação
  • Wood Flooring: Art e Design
  • Stone Countertops: Bruno Mármores
  • Woodwork: Todeschini + NL Marcenaria
  • Site Area: 26910 ft2
  • City: Bragança Paulista
  • Country: Brazil
Ankh House / TAU Arquitetos + Studio Zanskar - Exterior Photography
© Lela Leme

Text description provided by the architects. A Living House Inspired by the meaning of the Egyptian term per ankh, which can be translated as “house of life,” Casa Ankh aims to establish a coextension between body, environment, and everyday life. Located on a rural plot in the countryside of São Paulo, the house was conceived as a sensitive response to the surrounding natural context. Set on an extensive site with a pronounced slope, the residence engages in dialogue with the uneven topography and celebrates the mountainous landscape in the background, incorporating the presence of nature as a fundamental element of its architectural composition.

Project gallery

About this office
TAU Arquitetos
Office
Studio Zanskar
Office

