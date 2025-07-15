Ankh House / TAU Arquitetos + Studio Zanskar

+ 36

Houses • Bragança Paulista, Brazil Architects: Studio Zanskar, TAU Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4897 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Lela Leme

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Celite , Deca , Futton Company , Mekal , Portobello

Lead Architects: Eduardo Kosovicz, Filipe Battazza, Raoni Mariano

Category: Houses

Project Team: Gabriela Rocha, Isadora Stefani, Talita Silva

Construction Management And Execution: Luiz H. Evangelista da Silveira

Structural Engineering: Cubo3 Engenharia

Electrical Engineering: Douglas Mendes

Hydraulic Engineering: Pedro Naldi

Landscaping: Eduardo Kosovicz

Stones: BragPedras

Natural Pool: José Renato Meister

Frames: QualityShow

Automation: HTA Automação

Wood Flooring: Art e Design

Stone Countertops: Bruno Mármores

Woodwork: Todeschini + NL Marcenaria

Site Area: 26910 ft2

City: Bragança Paulista

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. A Living House Inspired by the meaning of the Egyptian term per ankh, which can be translated as “house of life,” Casa Ankh aims to establish a coextension between body, environment, and everyday life. Located on a rural plot in the countryside of São Paulo, the house was conceived as a sensitive response to the surrounding natural context. Set on an extensive site with a pronounced slope, the residence engages in dialogue with the uneven topography and celebrates the mountainous landscape in the background, incorporating the presence of nature as a fundamental element of its architectural composition.