  Collège Louise Wegmann / Dagher Hanna & Partners

Collège Louise Wegmann / Dagher Hanna & Partners

Schools
Jouret El Ballout, Lebanon
  • Category: Schools
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bureau d’Etudes Rodolphe Mattar
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Gilbert Tambourgi & Partner
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Fouad Hanna & Associates
  • City: Jouret El Ballout
  • Country: Lebanon
© Marco Pinarelli
© Marco Pinarelli

Text description provided by the architects. Set on a sloped site in Jouret El Ballout, Lebanon, the new extension of Collège Louise Wegmann is a vibrant and purposeful intervention that redefines the relationship between space, learning, and play. Designed by Dagher Hanna & Partners, the building is shaped by its educational mission and steep topography, balancing architectural clarity with expressive gestures that speak directly to its young users.

Dagher Hanna & Partners
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsLebanon
