Collège Louise Wegmann / Dagher Hanna & Partners

-
Architects: Dagher Hanna & Partners
- Area: 9600 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Marco Pinarelli
-
Lead Architects: Dagher Hanna & Partners
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Set on a sloped site in Jouret El Ballout, Lebanon, the new extension of Collège Louise Wegmann is a vibrant and purposeful intervention that redefines the relationship between space, learning, and play. Designed by Dagher Hanna & Partners, the building is shaped by its educational mission and steep topography, balancing architectural clarity with expressive gestures that speak directly to its young users.