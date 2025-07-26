Misshumasshu Restaurant / Maja Bernvill

-
Architects: Maja Bernvill
- Area: 800 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Emil Fagander
Manufacturers: Occhio, Astrid, Cassina, FLOS, GUBI, Kasthall, Kvadrat, Lyfa, Massproductions, VitrA, Wastberg
- Category: Restaurant, Hospitality Interiors
- Design Team: Maja Bernvill
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Daniel Carlsten, Galleri Magnus Karlsson
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio Abreu
- General Constructing: YLLW
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. A Spatial Encounter Between Japan and Sweden, Maja Bernvill Designs the New Misshumasshu Restaurant in Stockholm. The transformation of the historic Birger Jarl Passage brings it into a new era. As Misshumasshu reopens in its new, large-scale incarnation, it does so in a setting where architecture and gastronomy engage with the weight of the site's history. Architect Maja Bernvill is behind the new design of the restaurant.