Misshumasshu Restaurant / Maja Bernvill

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Restaurant, Hospitality Interiors
Sweden
  • Architects: Maja Bernvill
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Emil Fagander
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Occhio, Astrid, Cassina, FLOS, GUBI, Kasthall, Kvadrat, Lyfa, Massproductions, VitrA, Wastberg
  • Design Team: Maja Bernvill
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Daniel Carlsten, Galleri Magnus Karlsson
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio Abreu
  • General Constructing: YLLW
  • Country: Sweden
Misshumasshu Restaurant / Maja Bernvill - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Glass
© Emil Fagander

Text description provided by the architects. A Spatial Encounter Between Japan and Sweden, Maja Bernvill Designs the New Misshumasshu Restaurant in Stockholm. The transformation of the historic Birger Jarl Passage brings it into a new era. As Misshumasshu reopens in its new, large-scale incarnation, it does so in a setting where architecture and gastronomy engage with the weight of the site's history. Architect Maja Bernvill is behind the new design of the restaurant.

Maja Bernvill
Top #Tags