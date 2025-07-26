Misshumasshu Restaurant / Maja Bernvill

+ 6

Restaurant, Hospitality Interiors • Sweden Architects: Maja Bernvill

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Emil Fagander

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Occhio Astrid , Cassina , FLOS , GUBI , Kasthall , Kvadrat , Lyfa , Massproductions , VitrA , Wastberg Manufacturers:

Category: Restaurant, Hospitality Interiors

Design Team: Maja Bernvill

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Daniel Carlsten, Galleri Magnus Karlsson

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio Abreu

General Constructing: YLLW

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. A Spatial Encounter Between Japan and Sweden, Maja Bernvill Designs the New Misshumasshu Restaurant in Stockholm. The transformation of the historic Birger Jarl Passage brings it into a new era. As Misshumasshu reopens in its new, large-scale incarnation, it does so in a setting where architecture and gastronomy engage with the weight of the site's history. Architect Maja Bernvill is behind the new design of the restaurant.