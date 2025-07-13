Insoil Showroom / KKOL Studio

+ 25

Category: Showroom, Detail

Design Team: Euisun Yoon, Hyeji Bae, Sungwook Song, Hongbeom Ahn

City: Seodaemun-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. In The Interpretation of Dreams, a book that offers insights into the relationship between dreams and the subconscious, Austrian psychologist Sigmund Freud discussed the concepts of "manifest dreams" and "latent dreams." Assuming the dreams we remember after we wake up are manifest dreams, the subconscious that acts as those dreams' original forms — or, in other words, our inner worlds — are latent dreams. Our true objects of desire always remain latent rather than being manifested. The space devoted to Insoil, a ceramics brand, passes through the domain of the latent. It visualizes invisible consciousnesses, such as the brand identity Insoil pursues or the desires of the two artists for a good life. "The trivial yet not insignificant," "The delicate yet firm," "The orderly yet not overly artificial," "The dim yet luminous,""The mundane yet unfamiliar."