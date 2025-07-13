Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. South Korea
  5. Insoil Showroom / KKOL Studio

Insoil Showroom / KKOL Studio

Save

Insoil Showroom / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, WoodInsoil Showroom / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, WoodInsoil Showroom / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, WoodInsoil Showroom / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, WoodInsoil Showroom / KKOL Studio - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Showroom, Detail
Seodaemun-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: KKOL Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  69
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Donggyu Kim
  • Category: Showroom, Detail
  • Design Team: Euisun Yoon, Hyeji Bae, Sungwook Song, Hongbeom Ahn
  • City: Seodaemun-gu
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Insoil Showroom / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Donggyu Kim

Text description provided by the architects. In The Interpretation of Dreams, a book that offers insights into the relationship between dreams and the subconscious, Austrian psychologist Sigmund Freud discussed the concepts of "manifest dreams" and "latent dreams." Assuming the dreams we remember after we wake up are manifest dreams, the subconscious that acts as those dreams' original forms — or, in other words, our inner worlds — are latent dreams. Our true objects of desire always remain latent rather than being manifested. The space devoted to Insoil, a ceramics brand, passes through the domain of the latent. It visualizes invisible consciousnesses, such as the brand identity Insoil pursues or the desires of the two artists for a good life. "The trivial yet not insignificant," "The delicate yet firm," "The orderly yet not overly artificial," "The dim yet luminous,""The mundane yet unfamiliar."

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KKOL Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomDetailSouth Korea
Cite: "Insoil Showroom / KKOL Studio" 13 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031933/insoil-showroom-kkol-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Top #Tags