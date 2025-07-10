African Flow Kindergarten / Urbanitree

+ 61

Kindergarten • Soa, Cameroon Architects: Urbanitree

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Adrià Goula

Category: Kindergarten

Architecture: Vicente Guallart and Daniel Ibáñez (Urbanitree)

Project Director: Elisabeth Fábregas

Collaborating Architects: Ali Basbous (BAD Architects), Daniel Fraile (Arquivio)

Patronage: Missionary Daughters of Nazareth

Contractor: GIC Ma’asapkeng

Carpenters: Alexandre Onguene, Tchawe Fabrice Ronelle, Germain Atanga

Developer: Community of Nazareth

Project Cost: USD 900,000

Communication: Pati Nunez Agency

City: Soa

Country: Cameroon

Text description provided by the architects. African Flow: An architecture that educates for an emerging Africa - A kindergarten in Cameroon reimagines educational spaces by drawing on the principles of ancestral African architecture. Its educational approach fosters an emotional connection between children and the spaces that shape their daily activities in a fluid and intuitive way. Architects Vicente Guallart and Daniel Ibáñez have designed a low-tech building, working with local artisans and resources, using wood and rammed earth as a response to accelerated developmental pressures.