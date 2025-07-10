Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
African Flow Kindergarten / Urbanitree

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Kindergarten
Soa, Cameroon
  • Architects: Urbanitree
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adrià Goula
  • Category: Kindergarten
  • Architecture: Vicente Guallart and Daniel Ibáñez (Urbanitree)
  • Project Director: Elisabeth Fábregas
  • Collaborating Architects: Ali Basbous (BAD Architects), Daniel Fraile (Arquivio)
  • Patronage: Missionary Daughters of Nazareth
  • Contractor: GIC Ma’asapkeng
  • Carpenters: Alexandre Onguene, Tchawe Fabrice Ronelle, Germain Atanga
  • Developer: Community of Nazareth
  • Project Cost: USD 900,000
  • Communication: Pati Nunez Agency
  • City: Soa
  • Country: Cameroon
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. African Flow: An architecture that educates for an emerging Africa - A kindergarten in Cameroon reimagines educational spaces by drawing on the principles of ancestral African architecture. Its educational approach fosters an emotional connection between children and the spaces that shape their daily activities in a fluid and intuitive way. Architects Vicente Guallart and Daniel Ibáñez have designed a low-tech building, working with local artisans and resources, using wood and rammed earth as a response to accelerated developmental pressures.

