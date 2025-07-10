African Flow Kindergarten / Urbanitree

-
Architects: Urbanitree
- Area: 1600 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Adrià Goula
- Category: Kindergarten
- Architecture: Vicente Guallart and Daniel Ibáñez (Urbanitree)
- Project Director: Elisabeth Fábregas
- Collaborating Architects: Ali Basbous (BAD Architects), Daniel Fraile (Arquivio)
- Patronage: Missionary Daughters of Nazareth
- Contractor: GIC Ma’asapkeng
- Carpenters: Alexandre Onguene, Tchawe Fabrice Ronelle, Germain Atanga
- Developer: Community of Nazareth
- Project Cost: USD 900,000
- Communication: Pati Nunez Agency
- City: Soa
- Country: Cameroon
Text description provided by the architects. African Flow: An architecture that educates for an emerging Africa - A kindergarten in Cameroon reimagines educational spaces by drawing on the principles of ancestral African architecture. Its educational approach fosters an emotional connection between children and the spaces that shape their daily activities in a fluid and intuitive way. Architects Vicente Guallart and Daniel Ibáñez have designed a low-tech building, working with local artisans and resources, using wood and rammed earth as a response to accelerated developmental pressures.