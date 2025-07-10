Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  White Tower / Studio Benjamin Dillenburger + Michael Hansmeyer

White Tower / Studio Benjamin Dillenburger + Michael Hansmeyer

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Watching Tower
Surses, Switzerland
  • Team Dbt: Ana Anton (Research lead), Elena Skevaki, CheWei Lin, Ming-Yang Wang, Lena Kitani, Su Huang, Konrad Grasser (ZHAW)
  • Supporting Structure: Walter Kaufmann (CSBD) Alexandro Giraldo Soto, Lukas Gebhard; Lucia Licciardello
  • Geodesy: Andreas Wieser (CSEG)
  • Robotic Fabrication Laboratory: Mike Lyrenmann, Philippe Fleischmann, Tobias Hartman, Lucas Petrus, Jonathan Leu
  • Building Materials: Robert Flatt (PCBM) Timothy Wrangler, Lex Reiter
  • Client: Nova Fundaziun Origen, Giovanni Netzer
  • Team Nova Fundaziun Origen: Torry Trautmann, Rebecca Süderhauf, Phillip Bühler, Sandro Provino
  • Structural Engineer: Jürg Conzett
  • Building Physic: Martin Kant
  • Industrial Robots: ABB
  • Lighting Planning / Design: Serge Schmuki
  • Lightning Protection Systems: Renzo Cavegn
  • Carpentry Work: Meinrad Poltera
  • Concrete Cosmetics: Theo Bürgin
  • Locking Systems: Andrin Riedi - Weber Prevost
  • Scaffolding: Luzi Gerüste, Yannick Landolt
  • Global Partners: ETH-Foundation, ETH Zurich, Uffer Gruppe, Zindel United
  • Main Partners: Municipality Surses, Sika
  • Partners: BASF, Knauf, Conzett Bronzini Partner AG
  • Patrons: Renate Sick Glaser, Spyros N. Niarchos, Padrins von Mulegns, N.N.
  • 3 D Printing: BASF, Knauf, Aalborg, Alamatis
  • Concrete Formwork: Saeki
  • Precast Concrete: Creabeton AG
  • Concrete: Duramon, Bürgin Creations
  • Waterproofing: Bautas AG
  • Floor Covering: Bautas AG
  • Wood: Rizzi Malerei GmbH
  • Stone: Rizzi Malerei GmbH
  • City: Surses
  • Country: Switzerland
White Tower / Studio Benjamin Dillenburger + Michael Hansmeyer - Exterior Photography
© Nijat Mahamaliyev

Project Description - Tor Alva ("The White Tower") is the world's tallest 3D-printed building in the Alpine village of Mulegns, Switzerland. Designed by Benjamin Dillenburger and Michael Hansmeyer for the Origen Cultural Foundation, the tower reimagines Mulegns' cultural legacy through architecture. It stands as a beacon in the village and functions as an immersive performance space. At the top of the White Tower is a cupola theater enveloped by a forest of filigree branching columns - a breathtaking venue above the village rooftops. With its spectacular architecture and ground-breaking technology, the tower demonstrates the possibilities that computational design and digital fabrication offer the fields of architecture and construction. These include not only economic and ecological advantages, but they allow for an elaborate non-standard architecture with a rich variety of forms. The project serves a dual purpose: to create a one-of-a-kind performance space that merges architecture, culture, and science, while also revitalizing a village confronting structural challenges. Additionally, it showcases the interdisciplinary research in architecture, structural engineering, and material science from ETH Zurich, advancing digital building practices that foster innovative, rich, and sustainable environments.

About this office
Studio Benjamin Dillenburger
Office
Michael Hansmeyer
Office

Concrete

Materials and Tags

Cite: "White Tower / Studio Benjamin Dillenburger + Michael Hansmeyer" 10 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

