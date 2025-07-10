White Tower / Studio Benjamin Dillenburger + Michael Hansmeyer

+ 25

Category: Cultural Architecture, Watching Tower

Team Dbt: Ana Anton (Research lead), Elena Skevaki, CheWei Lin, Ming-Yang Wang, Lena Kitani, Su Huang, Konrad Grasser (ZHAW)

Supporting Structure: Walter Kaufmann (CSBD) Alexandro Giraldo Soto, Lukas Gebhard; Lucia Licciardello

Geodesy: Andreas Wieser (CSEG)

Robotic Fabrication Laboratory: Mike Lyrenmann, Philippe Fleischmann, Tobias Hartman, Lucas Petrus, Jonathan Leu

Building Materials: Robert Flatt (PCBM) Timothy Wrangler, Lex Reiter

Client: Nova Fundaziun Origen, Giovanni Netzer

Team Nova Fundaziun Origen: Torry Trautmann, Rebecca Süderhauf, Phillip Bühler, Sandro Provino

Structural Engineer: Jürg Conzett

Building Physic: Martin Kant

Industrial Robots: ABB

Lighting Planning / Design: Serge Schmuki

Lightning Protection Systems: Renzo Cavegn

Carpentry Work: Meinrad Poltera

Concrete Cosmetics: Theo Bürgin

Locking Systems: Andrin Riedi - Weber Prevost

Scaffolding: Luzi Gerüste, Yannick Landolt

Global Partners: ETH-Foundation, ETH Zurich, Uffer Gruppe, Zindel United

Main Partners: Municipality Surses, Sika

Partners: BASF, Knauf, Conzett Bronzini Partner AG

Patrons: Renate Sick Glaser, Spyros N. Niarchos, Padrins von Mulegns, N.N.

3 D Printing: BASF, Knauf, Aalborg, Alamatis

Concrete Formwork: Saeki

Precast Concrete: Creabeton AG

Concrete: Duramon, Bürgin Creations

Waterproofing: Bautas AG

Floor Covering: Bautas AG

Wood: Rizzi Malerei GmbH

Stone: Rizzi Malerei GmbH

City: Surses

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. Project Description - Tor Alva ("The White Tower") is the world's tallest 3D-printed building in the Alpine village of Mulegns, Switzerland. Designed by Benjamin Dillenburger and Michael Hansmeyer for the Origen Cultural Foundation, the tower reimagines Mulegns' cultural legacy through architecture. It stands as a beacon in the village and functions as an immersive performance space. At the top of the White Tower is a cupola theater enveloped by a forest of filigree branching columns - a breathtaking venue above the village rooftops. With its spectacular architecture and ground-breaking technology, the tower demonstrates the possibilities that computational design and digital fabrication offer the fields of architecture and construction. These include not only economic and ecological advantages, but they allow for an elaborate non-standard architecture with a rich variety of forms. The project serves a dual purpose: to create a one-of-a-kind performance space that merges architecture, culture, and science, while also revitalizing a village confronting structural challenges. Additionally, it showcases the interdisciplinary research in architecture, structural engineering, and material science from ETH Zurich, advancing digital building practices that foster innovative, rich, and sustainable environments.