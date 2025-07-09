Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. China
  Tongtai School / E PLUS/SZA DESIGN

Tongtai School / E PLUS/SZA DESIGN

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Schools
Xingtai, China
  • Architects: E PLUS/SZA DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  59560
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Weiqi Jin
  • Lead Architects: Wang Zhe
  • Category: Schools
  • Design Team: Shi Wei, Wen Zewei, Gao Huilai,Han Qi,Li Hongbo, Liu Mengchen, Zhang Yan
  • Construction Drawing Design: NORENDAR INTERNATIONAL LTD
  • City: Xingtai
  • Country: China
Tongtai School / E PLUS/SZA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Tongtai School is located in Ningjin County, Hebei Province.It was funded and built by a socially responsible local enterprise, and contains educational facilities from kindergarten and primary school to  high school.The total floor area of the school  is about 60,000 square meters. Tong Tai School has a total of 72 classes.The phased construction and reasonable layout of shared supporting facilities are the key points of the overall campus planning.

About this office
E PLUS/SZA DESIGN
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsChina
Cite: "Tongtai School / E PLUS/SZA DESIGN" 09 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031894/tongtai-school-e-plus-sza-design> ISSN 0719-8884

