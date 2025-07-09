Tongtai School / E PLUS/SZA DESIGN

-
Architects: E PLUS/SZA DESIGN
- Area: 59560 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Weiqi Jin
-
Lead Architects: Wang Zhe
Text description provided by the architects. Tongtai School is located in Ningjin County, Hebei Province.It was funded and built by a socially responsible local enterprise, and contains educational facilities from kindergarten and primary school to high school.The total floor area of the school is about 60,000 square meters. Tong Tai School has a total of 72 classes.The phased construction and reasonable layout of shared supporting facilities are the key points of the overall campus planning.