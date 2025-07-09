Tongtai School / E PLUS/SZA DESIGN

+ 26

Category: Schools

Design Team: Shi Wei, Wen Zewei, Gao Huilai,Han Qi,Li Hongbo, Liu Mengchen, Zhang Yan

Construction Drawing Design: NORENDAR INTERNATIONAL LTD

City: Xingtai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Tongtai School is located in Ningjin County, Hebei Province.It was funded and built by a socially responsible local enterprise, and contains educational facilities from kindergarten and primary school to high school.The total floor area of the school is about 60,000 square meters. Tong Tai School has a total of 72 classes.The phased construction and reasonable layout of shared supporting facilities are the key points of the overall campus planning.