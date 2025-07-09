Bung Rieng House / Atelier tho.A

-
Architects: Atelier tho.A
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Anh Chương
-
Lead Architects: Pham Nhan Tho
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a coastal protected forest in Vung Tau, Bung Rieng House is a retreat for a three-generation family, inspired by the natural landscape and vernacular architecture. On a 1,700-square-meter site framed by trees, the new extension sits perpendicular to the original family house, stretched horizontally to maximize views while minimizing land impact.