Bung Rieng House / Atelier tho.A

+ 18

Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: Atelier tho.A

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Anh Chương

Lead Architects: Pham Nhan Tho

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a coastal protected forest in Vung Tau, Bung Rieng House is a retreat for a three-generation family, inspired by the natural landscape and vernacular architecture. On a 1,700-square-meter site framed by trees, the new extension sits perpendicular to the original family house, stretched horizontally to maximize views while minimizing land impact.