Bung Rieng House / Atelier tho.A

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Atelier tho.A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
    Photographs:Anh Chương
  • Lead Architects: Pham Nhan Tho
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a coastal protected forest in Vung Tau, Bung Rieng House is a retreat for a three-generation family, inspired by the natural landscape and vernacular architecture. On a 1,700-square-meter site framed by trees, the new extension sits perpendicular to the original family house, stretched horizontally to maximize views while minimizing land impact.

Atelier tho.A
