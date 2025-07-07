Save this picture!© Hiroyuki OKI+ 39 Curated by Miwa Negoro Share ShareFacebookTwitterMailPinterestWhatsappOrhttps://www.archdaily.com/1031845/om-house-an-nam-architecture Clipboard "COPY" CopyHouses•Vietnam Architects: AN NAM Architecture Area Area of this architecture project Area: 370 m² Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025 Photographs Photographs:Hiroyuki OKI Lead Architects: Hoang Anh Category: HousesArchitect: Tran Dinh HungDrawing: Nguyen Ngoc QuyenCountry: VietnamDid you collaborate on this project?More SpecsLess Specs Save this picture!© Hiroyuki OKISave this picture!© Hiroyuki OKI