Houses • Matadepera, Spain Architects: Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 143 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Lead Architects: Marc Alventosa, Xavier Morell

Category: Houses

Structure Designers: Diagonal Arquitectura

Technical Architecture: Iñaki Gonzalez

City: Matadepera

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. A young couple had the opportunity to build their first home on a plot that was once part of a larger family-owned property. Our design proposal is based on a modular plan that responds to the surroundings, ensuring privacy, excellent climate control, and dynamic living spaces.