Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Ukraine
  5. The Namety Cabins / Roman & Dmytro Seliuk

The Namety Cabins / Roman & Dmytro Seliuk

Save

The Namety Cabins / Roman & Dmytro Seliuk - Image 2 of 45The Namety Cabins / Roman & Dmytro Seliuk - Image 3 of 45The Namety Cabins / Roman & Dmytro Seliuk - Interior Photography, WoodThe Namety Cabins / Roman & Dmytro Seliuk - Image 5 of 45The Namety Cabins / Roman & Dmytro Seliuk - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges
Kyiv, Ukraine
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Namety Cabins / Roman & Dmytro Seliuk - Image 2 of 45
© Dmytro Seliuk

Text description provided by the architects. Modular Housing System for Hospitality. The idea - Create small houses that can easily be located between trees in gardens, parks, and forests. Image - The project is inspired by memories of first going on holiday in a tent (Namety) or a simple, small shelter made of sticks and branches collected in the forest as a child.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Roman & Dmytro Seliuk
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesUkraine

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesUkraine
Cite: "The Namety Cabins / Roman & Dmytro Seliuk" 08 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031809/the-namety-cabins-roman-and-dmytro-seliuk> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags