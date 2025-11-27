OpenZone Towers / AMDL CIRCLE

+ 13

"As Stephen Hawking stated, humanity's greatest achievements have been obtained in encounters, and its greatest failures in non-encounters or, worse, in clashes. Today, this is more true than ever, and it is necessary and urgent to foster the birth of collaborations because we have enormous potential in terms of expertise and technology to be used, especially for the sake of Life. Architecture, through the creation of pleasant, reassuring, and stimulating environments and a conscious distribution of functions, is a tool to make human contact and the consequent transfer of knowledge more accessible and immediate." Michele De Lucchi