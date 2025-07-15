Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Interior Design
  Italy
  VDS House / 02A | studio

VDS House / 02A | studio

VDS House / 02A | studio

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Roma, Italy
  • Architects: 02A | studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paolo Fusco
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, Ferm Living, Areti, Calligaris, Catalano, Ceramica Vogue, FLOS, FontanaArte, Gropius Lamp, Kartell, Kdln, Knoll International, Lisa Corti, MARAZZI, Marca corona, Midj, Pierre Frey, Rubelli, Saba, Stucchi Cecere, +5
  • Project Lead Team: Matilde Masi
  • Architect: Marco Rulli ( 02A | studio )
  • Construction Suppliers: ViMaGi
  • Sanitary Ware And Fixtures: Edilflaminio
  • Blacksmith: Paolo Staccioli
  • Carpentry: Claudio Cecchini Falegnameria, Adamo Gazzarrini
  • Stonework: Mongardini Marmi
  • Kitchen: VenetaCucina
  • Plaster Details: Stucchi Cecere
  • Wallpapers: Lelli 1924
  • City: Roma
  • Country: Italy
VDS House / 02A | studio - Interior Photography
© Paolo Fusco

Text description provided by the architects. We're in Conca D'Oro, a densely populated neighborhood in the northern stretch of Rome, beyond the Aniene River, a tributary of the Tiber. This part of the city saw intense urban growth in the post-war decades, an era that left its mark on the architecture still standing today. The home occupies a 1960s four-story building, with a brick-patterned façade and signature cruciform concrete pillars that anchor the prominent canopy of the first floor. It's a solid, rational structure, one that quietly wears its age.

Project gallery

About this office
02A | studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsItaly
