VDS House / 02A | studio

Architects: 02A | studio
- Area: 130 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Paolo Fusco
Manufacturers: Vibia, Ferm Living, Areti, Calligaris, Catalano, Ceramica Vogue, FLOS, FontanaArte, Gropius Lamp, Kartell, Kdln, Knoll International, Lisa Corti, MARAZZI, Marca corona, Midj, Pierre Frey, Rubelli, Saba, Stucchi Cecere, +5
- Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
- Project Lead Team: Matilde Masi
- Architect: Marco Rulli ( 02A | studio )
- Construction Suppliers: ViMaGi
- Sanitary Ware And Fixtures: Edilflaminio
- Blacksmith: Paolo Staccioli
- Carpentry: Claudio Cecchini Falegnameria, Adamo Gazzarrini
- Stonework: Mongardini Marmi
- Kitchen: VenetaCucina
- Plaster Details: Stucchi Cecere
- Wallpapers: Lelli 1924
- City: Roma
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. We're in Conca D'Oro, a densely populated neighborhood in the northern stretch of Rome, beyond the Aniene River, a tributary of the Tiber. This part of the city saw intense urban growth in the post-war decades, an era that left its mark on the architecture still standing today. The home occupies a 1960s four-story building, with a brick-patterned façade and signature cruciform concrete pillars that anchor the prominent canopy of the first floor. It's a solid, rational structure, one that quietly wears its age.