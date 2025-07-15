VDS House / 02A | studio

+ 23

Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors

Project Lead Team: Matilde Masi

Architect: Marco Rulli ( 02A | studio )

Construction Suppliers: ViMaGi

Sanitary Ware And Fixtures: Edilflaminio

Blacksmith: Paolo Staccioli

Carpentry: Claudio Cecchini Falegnameria, Adamo Gazzarrini

Stonework: Mongardini Marmi

Kitchen: VenetaCucina

Plaster Details: Stucchi Cecere

Wallpapers: Lelli 1924

City: Roma

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. We're in Conca D'Oro, a densely populated neighborhood in the northern stretch of Rome, beyond the Aniene River, a tributary of the Tiber. This part of the city saw intense urban growth in the post-war decades, an era that left its mark on the architecture still standing today. The home occupies a 1960s four-story building, with a brick-patterned façade and signature cruciform concrete pillars that anchor the prominent canopy of the first floor. It's a solid, rational structure, one that quietly wears its age.