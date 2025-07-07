Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Private lodging in Minato-ku / FujiwaraMuro Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Osaka, Japan
© Katsuya Taira（studioREM）
© Katsuya Taira（studioREM）

Text description provided by the architects. This is a private lodging with a frontage of 5.2 m along a main street, with an effective internal width of 3.9 m. The client requested a space that evoked the atmosphere of traditional Japanese architecture. Based on the client's request, we envisioned a floating tea room-like lattice structure with shoji screens (traditional Japanese lattice-and-paper screens), which are visible from the outside, and a small garden path leading to the shoji box.

FujiwaraMuro Architects
Cite: "Private lodging in Minato-ku / FujiwaraMuro Architects" 07 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031797/private-lodging-in-minato-ku-fujiwaramuro-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

