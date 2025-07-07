Private lodging in Minato-ku / FujiwaraMuro Architects

+ 31

Category: Houses

City: Osaka

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is a private lodging with a frontage of 5.2 m along a main street, with an effective internal width of 3.9 m. The client requested a space that evoked the atmosphere of traditional Japanese architecture. Based on the client's request, we envisioned a floating tea room-like lattice structure with shoji screens (traditional Japanese lattice-and-paper screens), which are visible from the outside, and a small garden path leading to the shoji box.