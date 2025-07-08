EXPO National Day Hall ’Ray Garden' / akihisa hirata architecture office

-
Architects: akihisa hirata architecture office
- Area: 4837 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Kenya Chiba
Lead Architects: Akihisa Hirata
Text description provided by the architects. The building is a complex of small event spaces for the Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai: a theater for ceremonies and performances, an exhibition space for traditional crafts, and a restaurant/lounge. The theme of the Expo is "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," and the architecture is designed to resemble life, where sky, wind, water, and earth intertangle with each other.