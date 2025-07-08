Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
EXPO National Day Hall ’Ray Garden' / akihisa hirata architecture office

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Pavilion
Osaka, Japan
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Technical Team: KONOIKE CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
  • Lead Team: Yasui Architects & Engineers, Inc.
  • Design Team: akihisa hirata architecture office
  • City: Osaka
  • Country: Japan
EXPO National Day Hall 'Ray Garden' / akihisa hirata architecture office
© Kenya Chiba

Text description provided by the architects. The building is a complex of small event spaces for the Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai: a theater for ceremonies and performances, an exhibition space for traditional crafts, and a restaurant/lounge. The theme of the Expo is "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," and the architecture is designed to resemble life, where sky, wind, water, and earth intertangle with each other.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionJapan
