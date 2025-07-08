Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Pirelli 35 Office Building / Park Associati + Snøhetta

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings, Refurbishment, Sustainability & Green Design
Milano, Italy
  • Founding Partner: Michele Rossi, Filippo Pagliani
  • Project Leader: Elisa Taddei, Giacomo Geroldi
  • Facade Specialist: Matteo Arietti, Simone Caimi, Ismail Seleit, Andrea Delvecchio Enrico Sterle
  • Ff&E: Alice Cuteri
  • Visualizations: Antonio Cavallo, Xhensila Ogreni, Stefano Venegoni
  • Area: 47,500 sqm
  • Energy Certification Procedures: LEED Platinum V4 Shell & Core, WELL Gold V2 Pilot – Core, WiredScore Platinum
  • Coordination: Mpartner
  • Executive Design: Mpartner
  • Systems: ESA Engineering
  • Fire Prevention: GaE
  • Façade Design: Faces Engineering
  • City: Milano
  • Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Park and Snøhetta have joined forces to transform Pirelli 35, a 1960s office block in the heart of the Porta Nuova district in Milan, into a dynamic, accessible, and environmentally sustainable urban landmark. The project, commissioned by COIMA, redefines the relationship between architecture, landscape, and public space, creating a new focal point for urban regeneration. As a testament to its strategic and architectural relevance, Pirelli 35 has already been chosen as the Italian headquarters of both Adidas and Condé Nast. The international design competition for Pirelli 35 led to an unexpected yet visionary collaboration. Initially presenting two distinct yet complementary proposals, Park and Snøhetta were invited by COIMA to merge their expertise into a unified project. This partnership -Snøhetta's first in Italy- exemplifies how architectural quality and sustainability can coexist in a mutually enriching collaboration.

