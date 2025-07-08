Pirelli 35 Office Building / Park Associati + Snøhetta

+ 29

Category: Office Buildings, Refurbishment, Sustainability & Green Design

Founding Partner: Michele Rossi, Filippo Pagliani

Project Leader: Elisa Taddei, Giacomo Geroldi

Facade Specialist: Matteo Arietti, Simone Caimi, Ismail Seleit, Andrea Delvecchio Enrico Sterle

Ff&E: Alice Cuteri

Visualizations: Antonio Cavallo, Xhensila Ogreni, Stefano Venegoni

Area: 47,500 sqm

Energy Certification Procedures: LEED Platinum V4 Shell & Core, WELL Gold V2 Pilot – Core, WiredScore Platinum

Coordination: Mpartner

Executive Design: Mpartner

Systems: ESA Engineering

Fire Prevention: GaE

Façade Design: Faces Engineering

City: Milano

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Park and Snøhetta have joined forces to transform Pirelli 35, a 1960s office block in the heart of the Porta Nuova district in Milan, into a dynamic, accessible, and environmentally sustainable urban landmark. The project, commissioned by COIMA, redefines the relationship between architecture, landscape, and public space, creating a new focal point for urban regeneration. As a testament to its strategic and architectural relevance, Pirelli 35 has already been chosen as the Italian headquarters of both Adidas and Condé Nast. The international design competition for Pirelli 35 led to an unexpected yet visionary collaboration. Initially presenting two distinct yet complementary proposals, Park and Snøhetta were invited by COIMA to merge their expertise into a unified project. This partnership -Snøhetta's first in Italy- exemplifies how architectural quality and sustainability can coexist in a mutually enriching collaboration.