World
Sakuragawa Apartment Renovation / Osaka Design Department

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments, Renovation
Osaka, Japan
  Architects: Osaka Design Department
  Area: 68
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Tatsuya Tabii
  Lead Architects: Yuki Takata, Lily Takata
© Tatsuya Tabii

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project reimagines a 60-square-meter apartment by maximizing visual and spatial fluidity while carefully designing light and shadow to enhance depth, openness, and a three-dimensional spatial experience. Despite its compact footprint, the apartment unfolds with a richness of perception and movement, orchestrated through shifting sightlines, varied floor levels, and nuanced material transitions. The generous ceiling height and a private roof terrace serve as key spatial assets, enabling a layout that encourages both fluid circulation and moments of calm, shared intimacy.

Osaka Design Department
"Sakuragawa Apartment Renovation / Osaka Design Department" 12 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

