Erosion Buzë Mustaqe Showroom / Phi+Architects

+ 25

Showroom • Architects: Phi+Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 310 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Dea Zogiani

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dage , Knauf , NATUZZI , Petridis , Samsung Electric

Lead Architects: Rinë Zogiani, Bernard Nushi

Furniture: Natuzzi

Category: Showroom

Microcement: Keani Construction

Lights: Petridis

Plasterboard: Keani Construction / Knauf

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Erosion is a fashion showroom designed by PHI+ Architects, located in a central commercial area of Pristina, Kosovo. The project reflects a deliberate architectural gesture, a stripping away of superficial design to reveal the raw, structural core of the space. The key concept draws inspiration from the natural process of erosion, a slow, transformative force that exposes the essence beneath the surface. This idea materializes through fractured walls and glass surfaces, where controlled cracks become intentional architectural statements. These ruptures symbolize the intersection between architecture and fashion, a dialogue of permanence versus ephemerality, structure versus expression.