World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Showroom
  Erosion Buzë Mustaqe Showroom / Phi+Architects

Erosion Buzë Mustaqe Showroom / Phi+Architects

Erosion Buzë Mustaqe Showroom / Phi+Architects - Interior Photography, ClosetErosion Buzë Mustaqe Showroom / Phi+Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomErosion Buzë Mustaqe Showroom / Phi+Architects - Interior Photography, ClosetErosion Buzë Mustaqe Showroom / Phi+Architects - Interior Photography, Closet

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Showroom
  • Architects: Phi+Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  310
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dea Zogiani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dage, Knauf, NATUZZI, Petridis, Samsung Electric
  • Lead Architects: Rinë Zogiani, Bernard Nushi
  • Furniture: Natuzzi
  • Category: Showroom
  • Microcement: Keani Construction
  • Lights: Petridis
  • Plasterboard: Keani Construction / Knauf
Erosion Buzë Mustaqe Showroom / Phi+Architects - Interior Photography, Closet
© Dea Zogiani

Text description provided by the architects. Erosion is a fashion showroom designed by PHI+ Architects, located in a central commercial area of Pristina, Kosovo. The project reflects a deliberate architectural gesture, a stripping away of superficial design to reveal the raw, structural core of the space. The key concept draws inspiration from the natural process of erosion, a slow, transformative force that exposes the essence beneath the surface. This idea materializes through fractured walls and glass surfaces, where controlled cracks become intentional architectural statements. These ruptures symbolize the intersection between architecture and fashion, a dialogue of permanence versus ephemerality, structure versus expression.

Project gallery

About this office
Phi+Architects
Office

Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom
Cite: "Erosion Buzë Mustaqe Showroom / Phi+Architects" 06 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031771/erosion-buze-mustaqe-showroom-phi-plus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

