Kinderhaus Kreuzfeld / Innauer-Matt Architekten

•
Altach, Austria
-
Architects: Innauer-Matt Architekten
- Area: 3420 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Dominic Kummer
-
Manufacturers: FSB Franz Schneider Brakel, Böhler Fenster, Dobler Holzbau, Günter Hagen Ludovikus, Regent, Sternath Tischlerei, Zumtobel
-
Lead Architects: Tobias Franz, Sandra Violand
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Category: Kindergarten
- City: Altach
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. The new Kindergarten Kreuzfeld is an important milestone in the development of the Kreuzfeld neighborhood in Altach (Vorarlberg, Austria) and unites kindergarten and infant care beneath one roof. With the newly added building, a neighborhood center has been created, which establishes an identity and radiates into the village as a place of social encounter.