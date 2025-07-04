Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Austria
  5. Kinderhaus Kreuzfeld / Innauer-Matt Architekten

Kinderhaus Kreuzfeld / Innauer-Matt Architekten

Save

Kinderhaus Kreuzfeld / Innauer-Matt Architekten - Image 2 of 24Kinderhaus Kreuzfeld / Innauer-Matt Architekten - Interior Photography, WoodKinderhaus Kreuzfeld / Innauer-Matt Architekten - Interior Photography, WoodKinderhaus Kreuzfeld / Innauer-Matt Architekten - Interior PhotographyKinderhaus Kreuzfeld / Innauer-Matt Architekten - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Kindergarten
Altach, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kinderhaus Kreuzfeld / Innauer-Matt Architekten - Interior Photography
© Dominic Kummer

Text description provided by the architects. The new Kindergarten Kreuzfeld is an important milestone in the development of the Kreuzfeld neighborhood in Altach (Vorarlberg, Austria) and unites kindergarten and infant care beneath one roof. With the newly added building, a neighborhood center has been created, which establishes an identity and radiates into the village as a place of social encounter.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Innauer-Matt Architekten
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenAustria
Cite: "Kinderhaus Kreuzfeld / Innauer-Matt Architekten" 04 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031765/kinderhaus-kreuzfeld-innauer-matt-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags