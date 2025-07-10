Church Borderouge / TRIPTYQUE + studio.AQUI

+ 22

Churches • Toulouse, France Architects: TRIPTYQUE, studio.AQUI

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 480 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Bastien Treille

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: BTC Concept , Terres cuites du Saves

Lead Architects: Pierre Chimits, Benoit Chanson

Category: Churches

Architects: Mathilde Chanson, Baptiste Grillet

City: Toulouse

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. This brick monolith is a direct reference to the emblematic buildings of sacred architecture found in the Toulouse region, particularly the "borde rouge" or "red house" typology. With its distinctive form, the building clearly signals its identity as a church—its bell tower, cross, and apse-like structure make it easily readable within the urban fabric. It stands not as an isolated monument, but as a fully integrated component of its surrounding suburban context, reflecting the very nature of the parish community it serves. The architectural and landscape choices were directly informed by its urban setting, constraints, and neighboring buildings.