World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Churches
  France
  Church Borderouge / TRIPTYQUE + studio.AQUI

Church Borderouge / TRIPTYQUE + studio.AQUI

Church Borderouge / TRIPTYQUE + studio.AQUI - Image 2 of 27Church Borderouge / TRIPTYQUE + studio.AQUI - Image 3 of 27Church Borderouge / TRIPTYQUE + studio.AQUI - Image 4 of 27Church Borderouge / TRIPTYQUE + studio.AQUI - Image 5 of 27Church Borderouge / TRIPTYQUE + studio.AQUI - More Images+ 22

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Churches
Toulouse, France
  Architects: TRIPTYQUE, studio.AQUI
  Area:  480
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs:Bastien Treille
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BTC Concept, Terres cuites du Saves
  Lead Architects: Pierre Chimits, Benoit Chanson
  Category: Churches
  Architects: Mathilde Chanson, Baptiste Grillet
  City: Toulouse
  Country: France
Church Borderouge / TRIPTYQUE + studio.AQUI - Image 2 of 27
© Bastien Treille

Text description provided by the architects. This brick monolith is a direct reference to the emblematic buildings of sacred architecture found in the Toulouse region, particularly the "borde rouge" or "red house" typology. With its distinctive form, the building clearly signals its identity as a church—its bell tower, cross, and apse-like structure make it easily readable within the urban fabric. It stands not as an isolated monument, but as a fully integrated component of its surrounding suburban context, reflecting the very nature of the parish community it serves. The architectural and landscape choices were directly informed by its urban setting, constraints, and neighboring buildings.

Project gallery

About this office
TRIPTYQUE
Office
studio.AQUI
Office

Cite: "Church Borderouge / TRIPTYQUE + studio.AQUI" 10 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031762/church-borderouge-triptyque-plus-studiqui> ISSN 0719-8884

