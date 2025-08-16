Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  House EP / LOTE STUDIO + Ignacio Ferreira

House EP / LOTE STUDIO + Ignacio Ferreira

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Los Vilos, Chile
  • Architects: Ignacio Ferreira, LOTE STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  570
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Antonia Mardones Nally
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  European Windows, MK, Madera laminada, Milesi, Topwood, WoodArch
  • Category: Houses
  • Architect In Charge: Juan Pablo Gutierrez, José Ignacio Ferreira
  • Decoration: Teresita Gutiérrez/Jacinta Ossa
  • G1 Construction Company: Juan José Gutiérrez
  • City: Los Vilos
  • Country: Chile
House EP / LOTE STUDIO + Ignacio Ferreira - Exterior Photography, Column
© Antonia Mardones Nally

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Punta Hueso sector on the Chilean coast, in the Coquimbo region. The area is characterized by abundant endemic vegetation facing a coastline of high cliffs. The project was conceived considering geographic components such as slope movements and the connection with the outside. To this end, a curved roof was proposed that interacts with the slope of the hill, generating a new spatial quality. Additionally, a proposal for peripheral corridors on three levels was developed to allow for a connection with the local flora.

Project gallery

About this office
LOTE STUDIO
Office
Ignacio Ferreira
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

