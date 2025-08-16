House EP / LOTE STUDIO + Ignacio Ferreira

-
Architects: Ignacio Ferreira, LOTE STUDIO
- Area: 570 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Antonia Mardones Nally
-
Manufacturers: European Windows, MK, Madera laminada, Milesi, Topwood, WoodArch
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Punta Hueso sector on the Chilean coast, in the Coquimbo region. The area is characterized by abundant endemic vegetation facing a coastline of high cliffs. The project was conceived considering geographic components such as slope movements and the connection with the outside. To this end, a curved roof was proposed that interacts with the slope of the hill, generating a new spatial quality. Additionally, a proposal for peripheral corridors on three levels was developed to allow for a connection with the local flora.