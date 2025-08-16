House EP / LOTE STUDIO + Ignacio Ferreira

+ 43

Category: Houses

Architect In Charge: Juan Pablo Gutierrez, José Ignacio Ferreira

Decoration: Teresita Gutiérrez/Jacinta Ossa

G1 Construction Company: Juan José Gutiérrez

City: Los Vilos

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Punta Hueso sector on the Chilean coast, in the Coquimbo region. The area is characterized by abundant endemic vegetation facing a coastline of high cliffs. The project was conceived considering geographic components such as slope movements and the connection with the outside. To this end, a curved roof was proposed that interacts with the slope of the hill, generating a new spatial quality. Additionally, a proposal for peripheral corridors on three levels was developed to allow for a connection with the local flora.