  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture, Public Architecture
Guiyang, China
  • Architects: Atelier XI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  236
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chao Zhang
  • Lead Architects: Chen Xi
Text description provided by the architects. In 2022, the architect was invited to design a comprehensive public art complex at the AYDC in Guiyang. AYDC (A Yun Duo Cang), derived from the Yi language of Guizhou, means "our land of dreams." It is a culture-driven experimental hub that integrates community, innovation, and nature. Curated to promote creative industries and community expression, this branded district is inspired by the spiritual essence of Guizhou's mountainous landscape. Here, people and ideas can grow freely within nature. The originally planned singular building was disaggregated into a constellation of public art pavilions across the landscape. These spaces, while embedded in nature, remain distinct yet connected, offering a network of flexible and diverse platforms where the local art community can independently gather and spontaneously create.

Cite: "AYDC Public Art Center / Atelier XI" 07 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031738/aydc-public-art-center-atelier-xi> ISSN 0719-8884

阿云朵仓公共艺术空间 / 一树建筑工作室

