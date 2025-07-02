Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Kawasaki Korean School / Taiga Kasai + Chong Aehyang Architecture / KACH

Kawasaki Korean School / Taiga Kasai + Chong Aehyang Architecture / KACH

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Kawasaki, Japan
  • Architects: Taiga Kasai + Chong Aehyang Architecture / KACH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  785
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kenya Chiba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Daikin, Glory, Mitsubishi Electric, Oderic, Panasonic, Rinnai, YKK AP Asia
  • Lead Architects: Taiga Kasai, Chong Aehyang
  • Category: Schools
  • Structure: Graph Studio
  • MEP & HVAC: Setubikeikaku
  • City: Kawasaki
  • Country: Japan
Koreans living in Japan and Korean schools – The term Koreans living in Japan refers to people who immigrated from the Korean Peninsula to Japan after the Japan-Korea Annexation in 1910, or their descendants. Korean schools are the places where Korean children in Japan have learned about their roots and their mother tongue. There are currently 51 Korean schools scattered throughout Japan. One of these, Kawasaki Korean School, opened in 1946 and is a small school with a total of about 40 students, with a primary school and preschool attached.

Project gallery

About this office
Taiga Kasai + Chong Aehyang Architecture / KACH
Material

Steel

Educational Architecture
Schools
Japan

Materials and Tags

