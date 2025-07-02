Kawasaki Korean School / Taiga Kasai + Chong Aehyang Architecture / KACH

+ 52

Category: Schools

Structure: Graph Studio

MEP & HVAC: Setubikeikaku

City: Kawasaki

Country: Japan

Koreans living in Japan and Korean schools – The term Koreans living in Japan refers to people who immigrated from the Korean Peninsula to Japan after the Japan-Korea Annexation in 1910, or their descendants. Korean schools are the places where Korean children in Japan have learned about their roots and their mother tongue. There are currently 51 Korean schools scattered throughout Japan. One of these, Kawasaki Korean School, opened in 1946 and is a small school with a total of about 40 students, with a primary school and preschool attached.