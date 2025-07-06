La Flèche Residence / MU Architecture

+ 20

Category: Houses

Design Team: Charles Côté, Jean-Sébastien Herr, Magda Telenga, Pierre-Loup Pivoin, Maude Hébert, Karine Taillon, Céleste Main, Sakiko Watatani

Decoration: Les Ensembliers

City: Mont-Tremblant

Country: Canada

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Settling into the mountainside - Set on a dramatically steep site, the residence unfolds across two levels, totaling over 700 square meters. The compact, buildable area required blasting through rock, much of which was then repurposed for landscaping and retaining walls. Managing the runoff from the mountainside posed its own challenges, requiring careful water control around the 40-meter-long structure. The landscaping was designed to allow the lush natural vegetation to reclaim its place. Within the municipality of Lac-Tremblant-Nord, strict environmental regulations—such as a ban on visible exterior lighting—ensure the protection of local fauna, including the unafraid deer that roam freely and almost invite touch. True to its philosophy, MU Architecture crafted a roofline that suggests a vast residence, while concealing a lower garden level entirely from view. This understated approach, characteristic of the firm and its clientele, favors elegance and restraint over ostentation.