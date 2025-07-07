Concept House / Joao de Barro Arquitetura

+ 28

Houses • Brazil Architects: Joao de Barro Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 403 m²

Photographs Photographs: Keniche Santos

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project GRAPHISOFT Lumion CASA DOS VIDROS E PISOS , EMMIG , FUNCIONAL MÓVEIS , ILUMINÉR ILUMINAÇÃO , Portobello , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Diogo Mendes Gonçalves

Category: Houses

Design Team: Raphaella Beatriz Mendes

Collaborators: Larissy Kelly Caixeta, Lucas Borges Pereira

Engineering: CM Engenharia - Cristiano Elias Rabelo Magalhães

Landscape Design: Bia Abreu Paisagismo

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In Patrocínio, Minas Gerais, stands a residence that redefines the concept of contemporary living, harmonizing the lightness of a metal structure with the solidity of stone and the warmth of cumaru wood. This exemplary project was meticulously designed to establish a deep connection with the lush natural surroundings, offering a sophisticated refuge that is intrinsically linked to its environment.