  5. Shunde MixC One, Foshan / Atelier Global

Shunde MixC One, Foshan / Atelier Global

Shunde MixC One, Foshan / Atelier Global - Image 2 of 35Shunde MixC One, Foshan / Atelier Global - Image 3 of 35Shunde MixC One, Foshan / Atelier Global - Image 4 of 35Shunde MixC One, Foshan / Atelier Global - Image 5 of 35Shunde MixC One, Foshan / Atelier Global - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Market, Retail Interiors
Foshan, China
  • Architects: Atelier Global
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  138000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Siming Wu
  • Principle Architect: Frankie Lui, Larry Tsoi
  • Design Team: Chen Hailong, Liu Jian, Lu Qingzhao, Deng Mingzhi, Chen Yabing, Zi Xiaokui, Xu Min, Zhou Xiaoxiong, Chen Yingtao
  • Project Manager: Poon Shiu Fung
  • Architecture Design Offices: AICO
  • Landscape Architecture: IPD
  • Lightning Design: HDA
  • Curtain Consultant: Zhengxiang
  • Development Design: BIMODELING
  • Clients: CR Land
  • City: Foshan
  • Country: China
Shunde MixC One, Foshan / Atelier Global - Image 31 of 35
© Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. In the core hinterland of Daliang Subdistrict, Shunde District, a 138,000 square meter of three-dimensional water town is breaking ground for a newborn - as the largest volume in South China, it is also the first TOD commercial complex in Shunde city. The staggered and dynamic open layout constructs Lingnan courtyards and skywells with different scenery, and the water town imagery of stream banks, fishing boats, boat canopies, mist and waves can be seen everywhere in the venue, which is skillfully reflected by light and shadow, giving visitors a confusing, real and imaginary symbiotic spatial perception. The reconstruction of Lingnan courtyard and water town culture here is a creative dialogue between local culture and contemporary design language.

Project gallery

About this office
Atelier Global
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureInterior DesignMarketRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Shunde MixC One, Foshan / Atelier Global" 03 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031705/shunde-mixc-one-foshan-atelier-global> ISSN 0719-8884

