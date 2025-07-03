Shunde MixC One, Foshan / Atelier Global

+ 30

Category: Market, Retail Interiors

Principle Architect: Frankie Lui, Larry Tsoi

Design Team: Chen Hailong, Liu Jian, Lu Qingzhao, Deng Mingzhi, Chen Yabing, Zi Xiaokui, Xu Min, Zhou Xiaoxiong, Chen Yingtao

Project Manager: Poon Shiu Fung

Architecture Design Offices: AICO

Landscape Architecture: IPD

Lightning Design: HDA

Curtain Consultant: Zhengxiang

Development Design: BIMODELING

Clients: CR Land

City: Foshan

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the core hinterland of Daliang Subdistrict, Shunde District, a 138,000 square meter of three-dimensional water town is breaking ground for a newborn - as the largest volume in South China, it is also the first TOD commercial complex in Shunde city. The staggered and dynamic open layout constructs Lingnan courtyards and skywells with different scenery, and the water town imagery of stream banks, fishing boats, boat canopies, mist and waves can be seen everywhere in the venue, which is skillfully reflected by light and shadow, giving visitors a confusing, real and imaginary symbiotic spatial perception. The reconstruction of Lingnan courtyard and water town culture here is a creative dialogue between local culture and contemporary design language.