  5. Apartment with a Mezzanine / Office Ten Architecture

Apartment with a Mezzanine / Office Ten Architecture

Apartment with a Mezzanine / Office Ten Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamApartment with a Mezzanine / Office Ten Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, ChairApartment with a Mezzanine / Office Ten Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodApartment with a Mezzanine / Office Ten Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, BeamApartment with a Mezzanine / Office Ten Architecture - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartment Interiors
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Office Ten Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sarah Rainer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Investwood, Velfac
Apartment with a Mezzanine / Office Ten Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Sarah Rainer

Text description provided by the architects. Every project is an opportunity to go further than what is initially thought possible. This loft conversion and top-to-bottom reconfiguration transformed a dark, cramped one-bedroom apartment into a bright, multi-level family home. By replacing the old roof with an energy-efficient one, we created space for a mezzanine level. This introduces a dramatic spatial variety, which is further enhanced by the contrast between dark materials and the natural light flooding through the oversized skylights.

Office Ten Architecture
