Apartment with a Mezzanine / Office Ten Architecture

+ 18

Category: Apartment Interiors

Office Lead Architects: Anders Luhr & Erika Suzuki

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Every project is an opportunity to go further than what is initially thought possible. This loft conversion and top-to-bottom reconfiguration transformed a dark, cramped one-bedroom apartment into a bright, multi-level family home. By replacing the old roof with an energy-efficient one, we created space for a mezzanine level. This introduces a dramatic spatial variety, which is further enhanced by the contrast between dark materials and the natural light flooding through the oversized skylights.