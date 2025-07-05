Apartment with a Mezzanine / Office Ten Architecture

•
London, United Kingdom
-
Architects: Office Ten Architecture
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Sarah Rainer
-
Manufacturers: Investwood, Velfac
- Category: Apartment Interiors
- Office Lead Architects: Anders Luhr & Erika Suzuki
- City: London
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Every project is an opportunity to go further than what is initially thought possible. This loft conversion and top-to-bottom reconfiguration transformed a dark, cramped one-bedroom apartment into a bright, multi-level family home. By replacing the old roof with an energy-efficient one, we created space for a mezzanine level. This introduces a dramatic spatial variety, which is further enhanced by the contrast between dark materials and the natural light flooding through the oversized skylights.