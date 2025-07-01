Casa T / SSAA

+ 25

Houses • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: SSAA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 230 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Chakkraphob Sermphasit

Lead Architects: Sukatouch Songsombat, Sukrit Sukasam

Category: Houses

Design Team: Sukatouch Songsombat, Sukrit Sukasam

General Constructing: PCM Built

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Keystone Consultants

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. The project explores how living and working as a tattoo artist can coexist, uniting two distinct programs under one roof—an introspective working atelier and a warm family residence. Set on a trapezoidal site in a medium-density suburb of western Bangkok, the building turns its angular face toward a busy main road, shielding its interior behind minimalist surfaces. Designed in close collaboration with its owner—a tattoo artist known for his craft—the project goes beyond function, creating a space for expression, narrative, and creativity.