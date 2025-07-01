Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Casa T / SSAA

Casa T / SSAA

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: SSAA
  Area: 230
  Year: 2025
  Photographs
    Photographs: Chakkraphob Sermphasit
  • Lead Architects: Sukatouch Songsombat, Sukrit Sukasam
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Sukatouch Songsombat, Sukrit Sukasam
  • General Constructing: PCM Built
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Keystone Consultants
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
© Chakkraphob Sermphasit

Text description provided by the architects. The project explores how living and working as a tattoo artist can coexist, uniting two distinct programs under one roof—an introspective working atelier and a warm family residence. Set on a trapezoidal site in a medium-density suburb of western Bangkok, the building turns its angular face toward a busy main road, shielding its interior behind minimalist surfaces. Designed in close collaboration with its owner—a tattoo artist known for his craft—the project goes beyond function, creating a space for expression, narrative, and creativity.

SSAA
SSAA
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "Casa T / SSAA" 01 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031682/casa-t-ssaa> ISSN 0719-8884

