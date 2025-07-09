House da Vila / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design

-
Architects: Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design
- Area: 128 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Felipe Araujo
Lead Architect: Mariana Orsi
Text description provided by the architects. Seeking to preserve the original elements of the residence, this retrofit allowed for a perfect dialogue between the contemporary proposal and the existing roots, both of the house and the village itself. We preserved the original structures and proposed demolitions for greater integration and brightness of the spaces.