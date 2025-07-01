House G+B / Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design

-
Architects: Mariana Orsi Arquitetura + Design
- Area: 1187 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Carolina Mossin
-
Manufacturers: Automundi Automação, Casa Rara Acabamentos, Duo Gourmet Banho, Lucenera, Móveis Cardone, Roberto Chaim
-
Lead Architect: Mariana Orsi
- Category: Houses
- Coordination: Yane Gomes
- Project Team: Sara Peres, Sofia Castro
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Daniel Freitas
- General Construction: Pallas Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Lucinéia Bueno
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Previatto
- City: Ribeirão Preto
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a young family and with an extensive program, the G+B House was born to celebrate. To celebrate gatherings. For this, we value common spaces. A large leisure area became the focal point of the project, turning into the heart of the house.