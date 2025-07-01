Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Australia
  5. Esplanade Brighton Apartment / Wood Marsh

Esplanade Brighton Apartment / Wood Marsh

Save

Esplanade Brighton Apartment / Wood Marsh - Exterior PhotographyEsplanade Brighton Apartment / Wood Marsh - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopEsplanade Brighton Apartment / Wood Marsh - Interior PhotographyEsplanade Brighton Apartment / Wood Marsh - Image 5 of 25Esplanade Brighton Apartment / Wood Marsh - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Housing, Apartments, Sustainability
Brighton, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Esplanade Brighton Apartment / Wood Marsh - Image 6 of 25
© Ben Moynihan

Text description provided by the architects. Esplanade Brighton elevates medium-density coastal housing in Melbourne through thoughtful design and contextual sensitivity. Delivered in two stages, the project balances bold contemporary architecture with a deep respect for the site's unique Bayside location and surrounding urban fabric. The project replaces a vacant brownfield site with a collection of 24 townhouses and 11 apartments across 4 distinct buildings, nestled amongst an extensively planted native garden.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Wood Marsh
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSustainabilityAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSustainabilityAustralia
Cite: "Esplanade Brighton Apartment / Wood Marsh" 01 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031627/esplanade-brighton-apartment-wood-marsh> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags