World
Center Coffee Eastpole / KKOL Studio

Center Coffee Eastpole / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, ChairCenter Coffee Eastpole / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, WoodCenter Coffee Eastpole / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairCenter Coffee Eastpole / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairCenter Coffee Eastpole / KKOL Studio - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: KKOL Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  293
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Donggyu Kim
Center Coffee Eastpole / KKOL Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Donggyu Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Center Coffee is a brand known and loved for its devotion to coffee beans and its sincerity toward coffee. Alongside a change in seasons, Center Coffee underwent a large-scale rebranding and a simultaneous recontextualization of its spatial design. Each location has its unique appeal and characteristics, but there was a need to form an appropriate level of visual consistency throughout. The task was to forge "uniformity" while also specifying a degree of "difference."

