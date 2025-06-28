Center Coffee Eastpole / KKOL Studio

+ 13

Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Design Team: Euisun Yoon, Hyeji Bae, Sungwook Song, Minsung Kim

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Center Coffee is a brand known and loved for its devotion to coffee beans and its sincerity toward coffee. Alongside a change in seasons, Center Coffee underwent a large-scale rebranding and a simultaneous recontextualization of its spatial design. Each location has its unique appeal and characteristics, but there was a need to form an appropriate level of visual consistency throughout. The task was to forge "uniformity" while also specifying a degree of "difference."