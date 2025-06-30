Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Houses
TiTi's House / NAQI & Partners

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
© Nguyễn Nhật Anh Chương

TiTi's House: A Cozy Sanctuary for a Young Family – Amidst the bustling life of District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, TiTi's House is a serene retreat for a young family of five—a couple and their three children. Though the home occupies only 50m², it does not compromise privacy or comfort within its narrow, urban footprint. Designed to provide individual space for each member while maintaining a sense of togetherness, the house fosters an environment where love and respect are deeply felt through every corner.

NAQI & Partners
Concrete

