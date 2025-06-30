TiTi’s House / NAQI & Partners

+ 22

Category: Houses

Design Team: Nhựt Nguyễn, Quỳnh Phan | Hà Tấn Phát | Thơm Nguyễn | Duy Khánh

Construction: Anh Vũ, Hoàng Đạt Lai

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

TiTi's House: A Cozy Sanctuary for a Young Family – Amidst the bustling life of District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, TiTi's House is a serene retreat for a young family of five—a couple and their three children. Though the home occupies only 50m², it does not compromise privacy or comfort within its narrow, urban footprint. Designed to provide individual space for each member while maintaining a sense of togetherness, the house fosters an environment where love and respect are deeply felt through every corner.