Phe La Da Nang Cafe / 6717 Studio

-
Architects: 6717 Studio
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
-
Manufacturers: Terrazzo & Marble, Galaxy lighting, Jotun, Xinfa
-
Lead Architects: Le Viet Hoi
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Coffee Shop
- Design Team: Dang Thanh Bao, Le Hoang Nam, Le Vu Toan
- Structure Engineers: Nguyen Ngoc Thien
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Phe La Da Nang, located on Nguyen Van Linh Street, is a harmonious blend of modern and traditional architecture. More than just a popular spot for Oolong tea, this tea house offers a unique and tranquil experience that brings guests closer to nature.