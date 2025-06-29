Phe La Da Nang Cafe / 6717 Studio

+ 30

Category: Coffee Shop

Design Team: Dang Thanh Bao, Le Hoang Nam, Le Vu Toan

Structure Engineers: Nguyen Ngoc Thien

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Phe La Da Nang, located on Nguyen Van Linh Street, is a harmonious blend of modern and traditional architecture. More than just a popular spot for Oolong tea, this tea house offers a unique and tranquil experience that brings guests closer to nature.