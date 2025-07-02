Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
São Sabas College / Guido Otero Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Schools
Chácara Flora, Brazil
  • Category: Schools
  • Collaborators: Ewerton Oliveira (coordenador), Nathielli Ricardo, Ana Luisa Calife, Raphael Fuly
  • Structural Reinforcement: Ney Constantini
  • Construction: Grupo Diniz
  • City: Chácara Flora
  • Country: Brazil
São Sabas College / Guido Otero Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Conversion of a residence in the Chácara Flora neighborhood houses the new unit of Colégio São Sabas. This project consists of adapting a former residence in the Chácara Flora neighborhood to house the new middle school unit (Ensino Fundamental II) of Colégio São Sabas, located on an urban-scale plot. The proposal includes four classrooms distributed within the original volume of the house, and two additional classrooms located on the lower portion of the site, created by elevating the sports court by half a level. The intervention also includes a dining hall and a multipurpose space open to the outdoors, along with support areas such as administration and coordination rooms.

About this office
Guido Otero Arquitetura
Office

Cite: "São Sabas College / Guido Otero Arquitetura" [Escola São Sabas / Guido Otero Arquitetura] 02 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031597/sao-sabas-college-guido-otero-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

