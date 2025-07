+ 6

Houses • Bungenäs, Sweden Architects: Atelje O

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 140 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Category: Houses

Office Lead Architects: Joel Winsnes, Mats Wahlström Walter

Design Team: Ateljé Ö

City: Bungenäs

Country: Sweden

A summer cottage in the forest glade - Built from local materials, by local artisans, the house amongst the pines strikes you as a simple yet sophisticated building. Upon arrival, the house, standing on light stilts, seemingly floats over the forest floor overgrown with fern, leaving only a minimal footprint.