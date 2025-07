+ 13

Coffee Shop Interiors • Osaka, Japan Architects: BREND

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 32 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: YukiOnishi

Lead Architects: Joe Yoshimura

Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Lead Team: Joe Yohimura

City: Osaka

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. By creating a large volume at the boundary between inside and outside and providing large openings, we have broadened the experience within the small space.