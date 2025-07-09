104 Abu Dhabi Neighbourhood Parks / SLA

•
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
-
Architects: SLA
- Area: 740000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Jon Wallis
- Lead Team: SLA
- Architecture Offices: Parsons
- City: Abu Dhabi
- Country: United Arab Emirates
Text description provided by the architects. Danish nature-based design studio SLA has completed one of the largest urban greening projects in the UAE: 104 new neighbourhood parks across Abu Dhabi, designed to improve health, biodiversity, and the everyday quality of life for all Abu Dhabi's residents. The project is delivered in close collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport.