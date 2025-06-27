Nursery in Armenia / Alberto Campo Baeza

•
Armavir, Armenia
-
Architects: Alberto Campo Baeza
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2024
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Kindergarten
- Architect: Alberto Campo Baeza
- Collaborators Architects: Alejandro Cervilla, García Ignacio Aguirre López, Alfonso Guajardo-Fajardo Cruz, Elena Jiménez Sánchez, Juanjo Sánchez Rivas, Àngels Cañellas Genius, Elena Pérez Espigares, Marta Carranza Ostos
- Master Plan: SP2 (Sarhat Petrosyan)
- Client: Children of Armenia Fund (COAF)
- City: Armavir
- Country: Armenia
Text description provided by the architects. The Children of Armenia Fund(COAF) invited us to take part in a competition for the construction of a school very close to Mount Ararat, considered to be the final resting-place of Noah’s Ark.