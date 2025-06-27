Nursery in Armenia / Alberto Campo Baeza

+ 19

Category: Kindergarten

Architect: Alberto Campo Baeza

Collaborators Architects: Alejandro Cervilla, García Ignacio Aguirre López, Alfonso Guajardo-Fajardo Cruz, Elena Jiménez Sánchez, Juanjo Sánchez Rivas, Àngels Cañellas Genius, Elena Pérez Espigares, Marta Carranza Ostos

Local Architect: DAAP Architecture studio (Aleksandr Danielyan), Valeria Parkacheva, Siranush Varderesyan

Master Plan: SP2 (Sarhat Petrosyan)

Client: Children of Armenia Fund (COAF)

City: Armavir

Country: Armenia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Children of Armenia Fund(COAF) invited us to take part in a competition for the construction of a school very close to Mount Ararat, considered to be the final resting-place of Noah’s Ark.