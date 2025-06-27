Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Armenia
  5. Nursery in Armenia / Alberto Campo Baeza

Nursery in Armenia / Alberto Campo Baeza

Save

Nursery in Armenia / Alberto Campo Baeza - Image 2 of 24Nursery in Armenia / Alberto Campo Baeza - Interior Photography, ConcreteNursery in Armenia / Alberto Campo Baeza - Image 4 of 24Nursery in Armenia / Alberto Campo Baeza - Image 5 of 24Nursery in Armenia / Alberto Campo Baeza - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Kindergarten
Armavir, Armenia
  • Architects: Alberto Campo Baeza
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nursery in Armenia / Alberto Campo Baeza - Image 9 of 24
© Javier Callejas

Text description provided by the architects. The Children of Armenia Fund(COAF) invited us to take part in a competition for the construction of a school very close to Mount Ararat, considered to be the final resting-place of Noah’s Ark.

Content Loader
About this office
Alberto Campo Baeza
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenArmenia

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenArmenia
Cite: "Nursery in Armenia / Alberto Campo Baeza" [Guardería en Armenia / Alberto Campo Baeza] 27 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031534/nursery-in-armenia-alberto-campo-baeza> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags