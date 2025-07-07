Kresge College Expansion / Studio Gang

+ 21

Category: University, Dorms

Lead Designer: Jeanne Gang

Principal In Charge: Steve Wiesenthal

Project Leader: Claire Halpin

Key Team Members: Molly Kinsella, Ashley Hinton, David Swain, Rolf Temesvari, Corbin Keech, Elizabeth Nadai, Adriana Arteaga, Chase Jordan, Kristina Eldrenkamp, Nicholas Cecchi, Olesya Vodenicharska, Dimitra Gelagoti, Alexandra Bair, Michael Nham, Jordan Hicks, Emily Licht, AJ Rosales, Wei-Ju Lai, William Emmick, Mark Schendel, and Margaret Cavenagh.

Associate Architect: TEF Design

Structural Engineer: MME Civil + Structural Engineering

Landscape Architect: Joni L Janecki and Associates Landscape Architects, Office of Cheryl Barton

Civil Engineer: Sherwood Design Engineers

MEPFP: Introba

Sustainability Consultant: Atelier Ten

Lighting Consultant: Horton Lees Brogden Lighting Design

Acoustic Consultant: Salter

Envelope Consultant: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Wayfinding And Graphics: Cheng+Snyder

Code Consultant: Holmes Fire

Quantity Surveyor: Directional Logic

Accessibility Consultant: Jensen Hughes

Elevator Consultant: Elevator Consulting Associates

Technology Consultant: TEECOM

Theater Consultant: The Shalleck Collaborative

Food Service Consultant: Ricca Design Studios

General Contractor : Swinerton Builders

City: Santa Cruz

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Gang, the international architecture and urban design firm led by Jeanne Gang, has completed an expansion of Kresge College at the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC). The firm's expansion plan involves the construction of four new buildings–three mass-timber residential halls and the new Kresge College Academic Center – as well as improvements to the site that increase the College's accessibility and better connect it with the surrounding natural ecology and the greater UCSC campus.