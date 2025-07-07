Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Kresge College Expansion / Studio Gang

Kresge College Expansion / Studio Gang

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
University, Dorms
Santa Cruz, United States
  • Category: University, Dorms
  • Lead Designer: Jeanne Gang
  • Principal In Charge: Steve Wiesenthal
  • Project Leader: Claire Halpin
  • Key Team Members: Molly Kinsella, Ashley Hinton, David Swain, Rolf Temesvari, Corbin Keech, Elizabeth Nadai, Adriana Arteaga, Chase Jordan, Kristina Eldrenkamp, Nicholas Cecchi, Olesya Vodenicharska, Dimitra Gelagoti, Alexandra Bair, Michael Nham, Jordan Hicks, Emily Licht, AJ Rosales, Wei-Ju Lai, William Emmick, Mark Schendel, and Margaret Cavenagh.
  • Associate Architect: TEF Design
  • Structural Engineer: MME Civil + Structural Engineering
  • Landscape Architect: Joni L Janecki and Associates Landscape Architects, Office of Cheryl Barton
  • Civil Engineer: Sherwood Design Engineers
  • MEPFP: Introba
  • Sustainability Consultant: Atelier Ten
  • Lighting Consultant: Horton Lees Brogden Lighting Design
  • Acoustic Consultant: Salter
  • Envelope Consultant: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
  • Wayfinding And Graphics: Cheng+Snyder
  • Code Consultant: Holmes Fire
  • Quantity Surveyor: Directional Logic
  • Accessibility Consultant: Jensen Hughes
  • Elevator Consultant: Elevator Consulting Associates
  • Technology Consultant: TEECOM
  • Theater Consultant: The Shalleck Collaborative
  • Food Service Consultant: Ricca Design Studios
  • General Contractor : Swinerton Builders
  • City: Santa Cruz
  • Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Studio Gang, the international architecture and urban design firm led by Jeanne Gang, has completed an expansion of Kresge College at the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC). The firm's expansion plan involves the construction of four new buildings–three mass-timber residential halls and the new Kresge College Academic Center – as well as improvements to the site that increase the College's accessibility and better connect it with the surrounding natural ecology and the greater UCSC campus.

