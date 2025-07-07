Kresge College Expansion / Studio Gang

-
Architects: Studio Gang
- Year: 2023
- Lead Designer: Jeanne Gang
- City: Santa Cruz
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Studio Gang, the international architecture and urban design firm led by Jeanne Gang, has completed an expansion of Kresge College at the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC). The firm's expansion plan involves the construction of four new buildings–three mass-timber residential halls and the new Kresge College Academic Center – as well as improvements to the site that increase the College's accessibility and better connect it with the surrounding natural ecology and the greater UCSC campus.