Forest Pool / Mjölk architekti

Text description provided by the architects. Construction - At the confluence of two streams, near Lidové sady, Liberec's stately villa district, lies a place with a deep bathing tradition. The water there is as cold as ice. Every local knows this beauty hidden beneath century-old spruces as Lesní koupaliště—the Forest Pool. A few years ago, we decided to lease it from the city and build a brand-new facilities building nearby. Now, I'm standing on the edge of the pool, looking at the snow-white building that lines the forest's edge like lace, waiting for its first visitors, and thinking—it was all worth it.