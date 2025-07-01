Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Forest Pool / Mjölk architekti

Forest Pool / Mjölk architekti

Forest Pool / Mjölk architekti - Image 9 of 28Forest Pool / Mjölk architekti - Exterior PhotographyForest Pool / Mjölk architekti - Image 10 of 28Forest Pool / Mjölk architekti - Exterior Photography, ForestForest Pool / Mjölk architekti - More Images+ 23

Swimming Pool
Liberec, Czechia
Forest Pool / Mjölk architekti - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. Construction - At the confluence of two streams, near Lidové sady, Liberec's stately villa district, lies a place with a deep bathing tradition. The water there is as cold as ice. Every local knows this beauty hidden beneath century-old spruces as Lesní koupaliště—the Forest Pool. A few years ago, we decided to lease it from the city and build a brand-new facilities building nearby. Now, I'm standing on the edge of the pool, looking at the snow-white building that lines the forest's edge like lace, waiting for its first visitors, and thinking—it was all worth it.

About this office
Mjölk architekti
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingswimming poolCzechia
Cite: "Forest Pool / Mjölk architekti" 01 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031522/forest-pool-mjolk-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

