Forest Pool / Mjölk architekti

-
Architects: Mjölk architekti
- Area: 320 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:BoysPlayNice
-
Manufacturers: Booba, Harvia, Houška OK, Lombardo, Marma Liberec, Topeni plus
-
- Category: Swimming Pool
- Project Coordination: Jiří Janďourek [město Liberec], Jiří Bliml [Městské lesy Liberec]
- General Contractor : 1ku1
- City: Liberec
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. Construction - At the confluence of two streams, near Lidové sady, Liberec's stately villa district, lies a place with a deep bathing tradition. The water there is as cold as ice. Every local knows this beauty hidden beneath century-old spruces as Lesní koupaliště—the Forest Pool. A few years ago, we decided to lease it from the city and build a brand-new facilities building nearby. Now, I'm standing on the edge of the pool, looking at the snow-white building that lines the forest's edge like lace, waiting for its first visitors, and thinking—it was all worth it.